The Marine Corps band performed at Pioneer Valley High School on Tuesday as part of a special recruiting visit in which they performed songs and answered questions from students.
The band, stationed at the Marine Recruit Depot in San Diego, is one of 10 Marine Corps bands that travel the world, performing at schools, political ceremonies and even Mardi Gras in New Orleans.
The concert at Pioneer Valley High School's performing arts center included songs from the national anthem to "Toxic" by Britney Spears.
As the band's conductor introduced everyone, he pointed to the young Marine behind the mallets and asked him to play something.
"How much does a polar bear weigh? Enough to break the ice!" yelled Logan Fox, lance corporal, before belting out his mallet solo.
As part of the demonstration, band members invited local Marine recruiter and Staff Sgt. Marion Bartalone on stage.
"It's really cool to be back here. I graduated from Pioneer Valley in 2010," Bartalone said. "[The Marines] have over 300 jobs for you to chose from; the possibilities are endless."
To close out the performance, the crowd voted for a '90s medley over an '80s one, hearing songs like "MMMBop," "Bitter Sweet Symphony" and the theme song from "Friends."
Students gave the band a standing ovation at the end of the concert, at which point they had the chance to interact with band members one on one after the show.
Each of the 10 Marine Corps bands performs upwards of 400 shows a year. The bands are stationed at nine locations throughout the United States, along with one in Japan.