You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Marian ringing tower bells to honor first responders, others
alert top story

Marian ringing tower bells to honor first responders, others

From the April 7 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today series

The bells in Marian Regional Medical Center’s bell tower are ringing at noon each day to show appreciation for hospital staff, all first responders and others in the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ringing the bells recognizes all essential employees, including operational restaurant staff, grocery store employees and the many other individuals who are working to care for local communities, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties

Sue Anderson, president and CEO of the regional hospital in Santa Maria, said ringing the bells is part of Marian’s “Hurrahs for Heroes” that was recently launched to thank all front-line employees for their dedication during this critical time.

“Our health care teams have done an amazing job of preparing for COVID-19, and we want to take the time to thank them, Andersen said. “In addition, we have partnered with local organizations that can offer daily prayer, a ringing of bells, a moment of pause and well-wishes to anyone that needs an outpouring of support while enduring this pandemic.”

+56 Central Coast Restaurant Guide: Hours, menus and services offered by area restaurants and bars

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News