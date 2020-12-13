Marian Regional officials talk Pfizer vaccines, ICU capacity, underlying conditions

As Santa Barbara County and the state experience a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this winter, leaders at local hospitals are gaining a clearer understanding of the virus and what contributes to severity of the disease as they prepare for the arrival of vaccines.

At Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, which maintains substantial ICU capacity and personal protective equipment for the time being, staff expect to receive approximately 1,900 doses from Pfizer to begin vaccinating the first round of Marian's 3,200 health care workers next week.

To discuss the vaccine process, ICU capacity and what doctors are learning about local COVID-19 patients, the Santa Maria Times spoke with top medical officials from Marian Regional, who also work for neighboring Dignity Health sites French Hospital Medical Center and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

Answering questions are Dr. J. Trees Ritter, medical director of infectious disease for Dignity Health Central Coast, along with Marian Regional Chief Medical Officer Scott Robertson and Marian Regional Chief Nursing Officer Candice Monge.

Question: When it comes to COVID-19 vaccines, what will that process look like for health care workers at Marian? How many will you receive in your first allocation?

Robertson: This is something that is really unprecedented in public health, trying to put forward the mass vaccination effort like the one that we’re doing, not only with vaccines that were previously undeveloped but, also, using technology that is new. Part of the challenge has been that the vaccine … requires some unique storage conditions, specifically, being stored at minus 80 degrees Celsius. So we've had to install these ultra freezers, one here at our hospital as well as one at our sister hospital in Oxnard, St. John’s Regional Medical Center, so that we can safely receive the vaccine and hold those in the repository until they are administered to the health care workers in our community. Pfizer is reserving the second dose and will send as soon as the first dose is administered.

Our initial batch of vaccines isn't going to be enough to cover every single employee in our hospital and in our clinic system, so we do have to do some prioritization. Some of them are obvious — our in-patient units, critical care units — but also the registration personnel, environmental personnel who are coming in and cleaning rooms after COVID-positive patients, respiratory therapists, physical therapists, other types of job descriptions where you may not initially think of them as someone who would be at risk.

We hope throughout the next 30 to 40 days, and certainly by the end of January, that we’re able to vaccinate all health care workers within our hospital and our clinic system.

Question: How will Marian play a role in administering vaccines to the public?

Robertson: We haven’t received clear guidance on what our role will be with administering vaccines to the general community. The Centers for Disease Control has partnered with commercial pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS to do a lot of work with regards to providing this type of vaccine to those in the broader community. We do have six urgent cares along the Central Coast, so part of our plan would be to transport vaccines to these sites so that we can cover a broader geography.

Question: The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that obesity and diabetes are the most common comorbidities, or underlying conditions, present in county patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Are you seeing this among patients at Marian?

Ritter: In our March surge of patients that stayed with us through much of April as well, the type of individual that we had in our intensive care unit was very, very similar to their neighbor in the room next door to them. These were typically Hispanic gentlemen that were overweight or obese and had previously unrecognized diabetes or recognized diabetes, and recognized or unrecognized high blood pressure.

Question: What would you say to someone who claims they’re healthy enough to weather getting COVID because they supposedly have no underlying conditions?

Ritter: When talking about comorbidities, and the claim that there’s so many people without comorbidities who get COVID-19, one thing to realize is that there are many, many people out there who don’t realize they have [them]. These are people who are in their 50s or 60s, who have gotten away with not seeing a doctor for the majority of their life, who have gained a lot of weight … and they probably have diabetes and hypertension. But if you ask them, they say, "I’m perfectly healthy." There’s people with recognized comorbidities and there’s people with unrecognized comorbidities.

Question: Is Marian Regional Medical Center making attempts to expand their ICU capacity?

Monge: We shared in March that we had increased modifications to create additional surge beds, so we did that by 48 beds at Marian. All of those plans still remain in existence, so we have capacity to care for an anticipated surge of patients if they come. At our peak, we had 56 COVID patients in the hospital … [including] 26 to 28 patients in the ICU. We’re not seeing the same level of patients as we were in the summer, but that’s not to say we won’t.

Question: As ICU availability shrinks throughout the state, have Marian administrators considered receiving patients from other regions where hospital systems are more overwhelmed?

Monge: We are looking at our ICU capacity on a day-to-day basis, and determining if we’re able to receive patients from other communities. But our top priority is the patients in our community.

Question: Christmas is coming up, and with that, people are deciding whether or not to travel once again. Any comments or advice to give?

Ritter: There’s so much good news about vaccines, and it is a light at the end of the tunnel, but that tunnel remains very, very long for the vast majority of Americans. So, we are not out of this mess yet, and people need to double down on their efforts right now, because it’s as bad as it’s ever been, and from what we’re seeing it’s likely to get worse.

Editor's note: Answers have been edited for length and clarity.