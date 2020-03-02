Marian Regional Medical Center welcomes nine leap day babies

Marian Regional Medical Center welcomed the arrival of nine babies on Saturday, Feb. 29, a rare birthday that only occurs once every four years.

By Monday, nearly all of the nine "leaper" parents had gone home with their newborns. However, Denise Lopez and her husband, Angel, stayed a little longer, trying to decide on a name for their son.

They settled on Justin, which Lopez said kept jumping out to them when they were researching names.

"Justin is an uncommon name in the Latino community, but just because he is Latino didn't mean we wanted to pick a name like Maria or Juan. We wanted to do another name," Lopez said.

Justin was born at 3:42 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 18 inches long. He arrived slightly early, with his original due date set at March 8.

Lopez said she knew Justin might be born on or around leap day but was hoping it would be later so as not to coincide with his older sister's birthday on Feb. 26.

Now, she said she is just happy that Justin is healthy and doing well. In the coming non-leap years, Lopez said they'll decide whether to celebrate on Feb. 28 or March 1.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}