Marian Regional Medical Center welcomes nine leap day babies

Marian Regional Medical Center welcomed the arrival of nine babies on Saturday, Feb. 29, a rare birthday that only occurs once every four years.
By Monday, nearly all of the nine "leaper" parents had gone home with their newborns. However, Denise Lopez and her husband, Angel, stayed a little longer, trying to decide on a name for their son.
They settled on Justin, which Lopez said kept jumping out to them when they were researching names.
"Justin is an uncommon name in the Latino community, but just because he is Latino didn't mean we wanted to pick a name like Maria or Juan. We wanted to do another name," Lopez said.
Justin was born at 3:42 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 18 inches long. He arrived slightly early, with his original due date set at March 8.
Lopez said she knew Justin might be born on or around leap day but was hoping it would be later so as not to coincide with his older sister's birthday on Feb. 26.
Now, she said she is just happy that Justin is healthy and doing well. In the coming non-leap years, Lopez said they'll decide whether to celebrate on Feb. 28 or March 1.
"You don't know which day to plan a birthday. But you get to choose between two days," she said.
Justin's 2-year-old brother, Bradley, was with his parents in the hospital Monday afternoon. He looked excitedly at his younger brother laying on the bed, referring to him as "baby."
As they prepared to leave the hospital, the Lopezes were excited to get home to introduce Justin to his two other older siblings, who had yet to learn his name, along with their extended family.
"The kids will find out first," Lopez said with a smile.
Justin was the second of the nine babies babies born on Feb. 29, according to Sara San Juan, Dignity Health Central Coast Region spokeswoman.
San Juan said nine babies in one day is not an uncommon amount of births at Marian.
"This is a typical day for us. We usually get 300 to 350 babies per month," she said.
French Hospital Medical Center, another Dignity Health hospital in San Luis Obispo, also saw the birth of two leap day babies, according to San Juan.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.