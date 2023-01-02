Marian Regional Medical Center announced that it has welcomed its first baby of the year.
The hospital in Santa Maria said a baby boy named Romeo Jay Lizama was delivered to mother Yomira Morales and father Angel Lizama early on Jan. 1. Romeo was born just after midnight at 12:20 a.m., weighing eight pounds, 12 ounces and measuring 20 inches long.
Romeo is the first child for the couple, who are from Lompoc.
“We are excited and blessed to start the New Year with the newest member of our family," Yomira said.
Nurses at MRMC’s Family Birthing Center presented the family with a gift basket filled with essentials for the bundle of joy.
The medical center said mom was healthy and recovering in the hospital and Romeo is receiving special care in Marian’s 21-bed Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The family is overjoyed and looks forward to taking Romeo home in the coming days, a hospital spokesperson said.
