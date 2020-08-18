Marian Regional Medical Center uses $2M gift for technology, medical equipment endowment

A recent $2 million donation to the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation has led to the creation of an endowment fund that will help the hospital acquire advanced technology and medical equipment, hospital officials announced Monday.

The Advanced Technology and Innovation Endowment Fund, approved by the hospital foundation board, was made possible by a generous donor who wished to remain anonymous, hospital spokeswoman Sara San Juan said.

Members of the public are encouraged to donate to the fund, which grows over the years as it receives continual donations.

Marian Regional President and CEO Sue Andersen said the gift comes at a time of crucial need for health care the community, when rapid response to illness can make all the difference.

“The health care of all community members is essential and the anonymous benefactor’s intention to support the advancement of Marian’s medical technology for current and future generations makes this gift truly transformative,” Andersen said.

