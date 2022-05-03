Marian Regional Medical Center will hold a Car Seat Rodeo on Saturday, May 7, when child safety seat experts will be available for inspections and demonstrations.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marian's Church Street parking lot, across from outpatient services. Experts will be on hand to check individual safety seats and explain proper installation, while emphasizing the importance of knowing laws and regulations surrounding car seats.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, between 50% and 75% of all individual child safety seats are improperly installed.
Since 2017, children under 2 have been required to ride in rear-facing seats, unless they are over 40 pounds. Additionally, children are required to use booster seats until the age of 8 or until they reach 4 feet, 9 inches tall, whichever comes first.
The Car Seat Rodeo is free to attend, and no appointment is necessary.