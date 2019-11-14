Marian Regional Medical Center and several other organizations have teamed up to help community members properly install car seats on Saturday.
The Car Seat Rodeo is being hosted by the hospital, California Highway Patrol and First5 to help improve car safety, said Sara San Juan, a hospital spokeswoman.
It will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1400 E. Church St. near the hospital.
More than 70% of car seats are improperly installed, San Juan said.
During the event, officials will help parents, grandparents and guardians properly install car seats at no charge.