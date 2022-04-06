Marian Regional Medical Center has received Top Performer status from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for its work in LGBTQ+ health care.
As part of its biennial Healthcare Equality index, the foundation graded Marian as one of 250 facilities, out of nearly 1,000 surveyed, to receive Top Performer status due to its adherence to ethical and religious directives concerning the implementation of policies and practices in LGBTQ care.
The foundation's index is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey of health-care facilities on the equitable treatment and inclusion for LGBTQ patients, visitors and employees, according to the survey website. The foundation evaluates facilities based on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars pertaining to LGBTQ care: foundational policies and training; patient services and support; employee benefits and policies; and community engagement.
“LGBTQ+ people are often subject to discrimination in all spaces, including health-care facilities, which leads to members of the community avoiding care and anticipating our voices will not be respected in an incredibly vulnerable environment,” said Tari Hanneman, director of health and aging at the foundation. “The Healthcare Equality Index, at its core, strives to ensure LGBTQ+ people are protected and affirmed by their health-care providers and feel safe seeking services. Our HEI active participants are truly pioneering the health-care industry by implementing robust, comprehensive LGBTQ+ inclusive policies that hopefully, because of their work, will become standard practice.”
As part of the survey, Marian worked with nationally recognized LGBTQ health experts to undertake a comprehensive review of its care polices and practices. Through the process, the hospital updated dozens of policies including expanding staff training, updating patient forms and creating the role of an LGBTQ patient advocate, among others.
For more information about LGBTQ care at Marian, visit www.dignityhealth.org/lgbtqcare.