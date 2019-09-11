A multimillion-dollar donation will allow Marian Regional Medication Center to develop a behavioral health unit and establish a crisis stabilization unit to expand mental health care, the hospital announced Wednesday.
The $2,725,000 building donation is from The Sierra Land Group, the previous owner of the Marian West campus.
Santa Barbara County currently has a lack of mental health facilities, with the North County area having the fewest resources, meaning patients are often sent from Santa Maria to Santa Barbara for treatment.
During an Aug. 6 Santa Maria City Council meeting, Dr. David Ketelaar, immediate past president-medical staff at Marian, outlined the hospital's plans to create a crisis stabilization unit, which would provide immediate care to those in crisis and take both voluntary and involuntary patients.
The unit would treat patients after they are cleared from the emergency department but before inpatient hospitalization.
Hospital officials also are considering the development of inpatient mental health beds, which Santa Maria currently lacks.
“We are so incredibly thankful for this very substantial gift,” Marian Regional Medical Center President and CEO Sue Andersen said in a news release. “Considering our recent outreach to the community about the very urgent need for a behavioral health program locally, we are grateful that we can now move toward creating such a program to best treat those in need of this specialty care.”