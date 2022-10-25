102522 Gidney with Marian's new ultrasound.jpg

Dr. Brett Gidney, an electrophysiologist at Marian Regional Medical Center, displays the first new equipment purchased with a recent $1 million donation — an advanced cardiac ultrasound machine.

 Contributed

Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation recently received a $1 million donation that will allow the Santa Maria hospital to buy specialized medical equipment to be used in four departments.

The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, is dedicated to supporting Marian Regional Medical Center’s continued acquisition of the latest in innovative medical technologies, a foundation spokeswoman said.

The funds will be used to purchase cutting-edge medical equipment for the hospital’s heart center, nursing and surgical services as well as the neonatal intensive care unit, said Sara San Juan, director of internal communications.

1
0
0
0
0