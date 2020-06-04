Marian Regional Medical Center modifies COVID-19 visitor policy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marian Regional Medical Center has modified its visitor policy to allow for one visitor at a time per patient, with screening and other COVID-19 precautions still in place.

Spokeswoman Sara San Juan said the changes were made after receiving updated guidelines from the Santa Barbara County Public Department.

Visiting hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with accommodations given for special circumstances, and all visitors must be 16 years or older.

One visitor at a time per patient will be widely required, but multiple visitors at a time for one patient may be permitted for special circumstances, San Juan said.

One labor or delivery care partner will continue to be permitted at the hospital for those giving birth.

Visitors will be screened at the main entrance to the hospital via temperature check, and masks are required at all time.

Those showing any symptoms of respiratory illness including fever, cough or sore throat are asked to refrain from visiting until they have been symptom-free for 48 hours.

Hospital staff are also offering electronic communication, such as video chatting, in place of in-person visitations.

All hospital-run workshops, classes, support groups and seminars will continue electronically for the near future.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

