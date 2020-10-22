Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation appoints three new board members

Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation recently appointed three new board members and board officers, a foundation spokesman said.
New members of the foundation’s board of directors are Natalie Barragan, Terry Dworaczyk and Dhagash Joshi, M.D.
Barragan is the senior vice president and operations administrator at Community Bank of Santa Maria.
She holds a graduate degree in banking from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania and brings extensive banking knowledge and leadership experience to the board, the spokesman said.
Dworaczyk is a private wealth adviser and Ameriprise Financial franchise owner who became a financial advisor in 1995 after serving in the U.S. Air Force.
He received a master’s degree in business administration from Boston University in 1993 and a doctorate in educational leadership from UC Santa Barbara in 2007.
His expertise includes retirement planning strategies, small business, estate planning strategies and family finances.
Joshi is a board-certified family physician, Marian Hospitalist and owner of Reason Health.
He received his doctor of medicine from B.J. Medical College in Ahmedabad and completed his residency of family medicine at North Oakland Medical Center. He also holds a master's degree from UCLA Anderson School of Business.
His company, Reason Health, provides nutritional weight gain supplements for people struggling to maintain a healthy weight.
For more information about the Marian Foundation, visit www.supportmarianmedical.org.
