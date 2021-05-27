The American College of Cardiology has awarded electrophysiology accreditation to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients in its electrophysiology lab.
The accreditation was based on an onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who come to the electrophysiology lab, a Marian spokeswoman said.
Electrophysiology labs provide care for patients with arrhythmias and may employ such treatments as cardiac ablation and implantable devices like pacemakers and implantable cardioverter defibrillators.
Hospitals that receive electrophysiology accreditation from the American College of Cardiology must take part in a multifaceted clinical process that involves completing a gap analysis, examining variances of care, developing an action plan, undergoing a rigorous onsite review and monitoring for sustained success, the spokeswoman said.
Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians and other administrative staff to support efforts toward better patient education, improved patient outcomes and more effective and efficient disease control.
Dr. Brett Gidney, Marian regional medical director of electrophysiology services who has been providing cardiac care on the Central Coast since 2012, was integral in attaining the accreditation, the spokeswoman said.