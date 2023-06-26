Marian Regional Medical Center hosted the annual graduation of residents from the Marian Family Medicine Residency Program and the Marian Obstetrics & Gynecology Residency Program on Saturday.
The seven Marian Family Medicine Residency Program graduates and one Obstetrics & Gynecology Residency graduate were celebrated by faculty, staff and nearly 300 attendees at Presqu’ile Winery in Santa Maria.
The graduates from the Family Medicine program were Katrina Ang, MD; Jennifer Irvine, DO; Reagan McKendree, MD; Thomas Rehder, DO; Anthony Reyes, DO; Julia Veen, DO; and Andrea Omonte Yawata, MD.
Stephanie Zamora, DO, graduated from the Obstetrics & Gynecology program.
"I am immensely proud to witness the graduation of our resident physicians,“ said Dr. Willard Chung, the Family Medicine Residency Program director. “They have displayed unwavering dedication, relentless perseverance and commitment to the art and science of medicine. Throughout their training here at Marian, they have honed their clinical skills, expanded their knowledge base and embraced the challenges that come with the noble profession of healthcare. I am confident these family physicians will go on to make significant contributions in the specialty of family medicine and pleased that many of them are staying here on the Central Coast.”
Marian Regional Medical Center is a state-of-the-art, 191-bed medical center located in Santa Maria. The facility is home to an array of services including a level II trauma center, a level III neonatal intensive care unit and a nationally recognized cardiac care center. It boasts the Central Coast’s only Comprehensive Community Cancer Program as recognized by the Commission on Cancer.