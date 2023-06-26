2023 Resident Graduation Group Photo.jpg

Marian Regional Medical Center hosted the annual graduation of residents from the Marian Family Medicine Residency Program and the Marian Obstetrics & Gynecology Residency Program on Saturday.

The seven Marian Family Medicine Residency Program graduates and one Obstetrics & Gynecology Residency graduate were celebrated by faculty, staff and nearly 300 attendees at Presqu’ile Winery in Santa Maria.

The graduates from the Family Medicine program were Katrina Ang, MD; Jennifer Irvine, DO; Reagan McKendree, MD; Thomas Rehder, DO; Anthony Reyes, DO; Julia Veen, DO; and Andrea Omonte Yawata, MD.

