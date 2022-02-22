Marian Regional Medical Center celebrated "Twosday" by welcoming a set of twins into the world.
Leonel and Leobardo were born at 12:29 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22. The date written out numerically — 2/22/22 — is a palindrome date, one that can be written the same backward and forward. Depending on formatting, less than 40 palindrome dates occur per millennium.
"We welcomed a few babies on this remarkable day, but we were very excited to welcome twins on Twosday," said Veronica Negrete, perinatal director for the hospital's labor and delivery unit. "When we have these special dates, we love to celebrate with the families that deliver their babies at Marian, as it brings us great joy welcoming them into the world."
The twins are the sixth and seventh children of Julia Vasquez and Leonardo Morales Juarez. Mom and the twins are healthy and recovering at the hospital, according to a Dignity Health spokeswoman.
"We are very happy and grateful that both babies are healthy," Vasquez said.