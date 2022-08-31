A program to help victims and survivors of human trafficking has been added to training and treatment offered at Marian Regional Medical Center, parent company Dignity Health announced Wednesday.

The Medical Safe Haven program has been added to Marian’s Family Medicine Center, with resident physicians now being trained to recognize and treat trafficked patients, a Dignity Health spokesperson said.

That course is being added to the family medicine training offered in the three-year postgraduate Marian Family Medicine Residency Program.

