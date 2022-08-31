A program to help victims and survivors of human trafficking has been added to training and treatment offered at Marian Regional Medical Center, parent company Dignity Health announced Wednesday.
The Medical Safe Haven program has been added to Marian’s Family Medicine Center, with resident physicians now being trained to recognize and treat trafficked patients, a Dignity Health spokesperson said.
That course is being added to the family medicine training offered in the three-year postgraduate Marian Family Medicine Residency Program.
“The Medical Safe Haven model was designed to provide health-care staff the compassionate education and experience to effectively treat victims of human trafficking using evidence-based methodologies, said Dr. Willard Chung, director of the Marian Family Medicine Residency Program.
Medical Safe Haven also creates an outpatient setting to provide ongoing care to victims and survivors of sex and labor trafficking — who may have been initially identified by a service agency or hospital — using practices to minimize additional trauma, the spokesperson said.
Based on an integrated-care model, the program will provide a wide range of health services, including primary, prenatal, obstetrical, newborn, pediatric and adolescent care, mental health support, vaccinations, sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment, preexposure prophylaxis to prevent HIV infection and telehealth services.
"Trafficking victims experience a range of acute and chronic physical and mental health issues resulting from their traumatic experiences,” said Jennifer Cox, Medical Safe Haven program director.
“This multidisciplinary program provides equitable access and integrates embedded advocacy and a one-stop-shop care model for patients, reducing barriers which existed prior as they would face traveling from clinic to clinic or accessing care at emergency departments,” Cox said.
Dignity Health piloted the Medical Safe Haven model in June 2016 at Mercy Family Health Center in Sacramento and subsequently added sites in Redding and Northridge.
Santa Maria is now the fourth site in the program, which to date has provided care for more than 570 patients who have experienced sex or labor trafficking, the spokesperson said.
“This model of trauma-informed care shows a strong reduction in retraumatization for victims and is the appropriate and supportive medical environment on their healing journey,” Cox added.
Dignity Health is part of the 21-state CommonSpirit Health system, and the Medical Safe Haven program was made possible by CommonSpirit’s Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention and Response Program, Dignity Health Foundation and a grant from the federal Department of Justice’s Office of Victims of Crime.