Marian Regional Medical Center (MRMC), recently hosted more than 200 tiny tots and their loved ones at a one-of-a-kind reunion. Graduates of Marian’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) reunited with those who cared for them during their earliest and most fragile days. MRMC’s celebratory event offers graduates of the NICU the chance to celebrate with those that make Marian’s NICU so remarkable.
The well-attended annual event celebrates the courageous beginnings of hundreds of little ones, many of whom entered the world weighing less than three pounds. Caregivers, neonatologists, nurses and volunteers gathered to eagerly welcome the graduates on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the grounds of the hospital campus.
Attendees enjoyed food, games, family portraits, face painting, fingerprinting, and many more activities.
Marian’s 21-bed, Community (Level III) Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is the most sophisticated and technologically-advanced unit in the region, providing exceptional care to the tiniest of patients.
For additional information or questions about the MRMC NICU, please contact Kailey Cox at 805-546-6833 or kailey.cox@dignityhealth.org.