Marian pediatric program delivering produce to families with children at risk of contracting COVID-19

Members of Marian Regional Medical Center’s Medically Vulnerable Pediatric Coordination Program have been delivering fresh produce to Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande families with children at risk of contracting COVID-19.
Infants and children with special medical needs are especially vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Medically Vulnerable Pediatric staff collaborated with Talley Family Farms, which donated fresh vegetables to help the families meet basic needs, a Marian spokeswoman said.
“Our outreach to this medically vulnerable population is continuous, but because so many of these families care for high-risk children, we want to alleviate some of the burden on them during this critical time,” said Susan Rasmussen, program manager.
“Through our community partnerships, the Santa Barbara County Foodbank and the generosity of Talley Family Farms, we are able to help reduce some of the difficulty of this pandemic and provide healthier and more positive outcomes for these families.”
Through the Medically Vulnerable Pediatric Coordination Program, staff from Marian Regional Medical Center supports families at their homes by providing essential resources and care to ensure they thrive, Rasmussen said.
The program is free, and families can be referred to it by their health-care provider.
