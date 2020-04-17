Marian hospital, county lab begin on-site COVID-19 testing with results in under 2 hours

Marian also will begin running tests through additional platforms from molecular diagnostics company BD Max on April 20, he added.

COVID-19 test processing at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department lab began Monday after weeks of relying on public health labs in neighboring San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties to process results.

The county's ability to run tests through Cephied's GeneXpert at its own lab is a huge milestone, public health officials said.

"With the Cepheid analyzer, these rapid Tier 1 tests are resulted in under two hours, providing exceptional turnaround times in support of the Public Health Department and the diverse spectrum of health-care facilities within the county," said Dr. Stewart Comer, Public Health lab director.

The county lab will be able to process 200 COVID-19 tests in total with supplies from Cepheid, with plans to procure more reagents from the company in order to sustain its testing capacity, Comer said.

County public health officials have reiterated over the weeks that due to low testing availability in the county, symptomatic individuals who did not fit the high-priority qualifications should stay home and call their doctor if symptoms worsen.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

