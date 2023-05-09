Marian Regional Medical Center celebrated National Nurses Week with a ceremony at the facility in Santa Maria.
The hospital, and its parent company Dignity Health, honored its nursing staffs from both Marian and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital with a special ceremony.
More than 50 nurses attended the event in Santa Maria and were recognized for their contributions to the healthcare industry and the Central Coast community.
The Nurses Week ceremony paid tribute to the efforts of the staff. The event was live streamed on Facebook and featured several speeches, including one by Marian Regional Medical Center's Chief Nursing Executive, Candice Monge, who said, "Our nurses are the backbone of Marian Regional Medical Center and of our healthcare system and we are honored to recognize their incredible contributions to our patients and our community.
"National Nurses Week is an opportunity to celebrate and show our appreciation for the hard work, dedication and resilience of our nursing staff."
The Nurses Week ceremony also included live music, testimonials, a blessing of nurses and, at the end, all the nurses stated the Florence Nightingale nursing pledge.
The nurses were treated to cupcakes and special pins to commemorate their dedication to the community and their patients.