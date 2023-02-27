On Monday morning, Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar performed mariachi music at two assemblies for students at Mary Buren Elementary School in Guadalupe.
Students were seen wiggling with excitement waiting for the cultural-enriching experience of having a morning of live classic mariachi music. Once the music started, the joyous voices of kids bounced off the walls of the school cafeteria as they smiled, hearing songs that were familiar or new.
This event is a part of ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!, or Viva.
The program is organized by UCSB Arts & Lectures and aims to bring people together to share cultural heritage of Latin America, serving more than 15,000 students and community members each year throughout Santa Barbara County.
Assistant principal of Mary Buren, Kevin Baldizon, says he kept wondering if there was a kid in the audience Monday who was inspired to become a part of a mariachi group.
“It was really fun that they could connect it to a lot of the things that students already knew,” said Baldizon. “Like playing the songs from (the Disney film) 'Coco', having the kids recognize animals, having some of these other traditional songs that are very popular was just a fun thing."
Jimmy Cuéllar, the leader of the mariachi group, says he believes it’s important to show the youth what mariachi music is about, so that the genre doesn't fade away.
The group brings both fun and educational aspects to their performance, highlighting facts about instruments and learning how to be engaged with the music through "gritos", or shouting, and clapping.
“Kids, they just like to have a good time, especially this age group, they just come in and have a good time," Cuéllar said. "We get them to clap along, to sing and even though it’s like nobody knows what we’re saying, they’ll want to make noise.
According to Ashley Greene, the education programs Coordinator for USCB Arts and Lectures, the program usually comes to Guadalupe on Saturdays, so it’s never been to an elementary school.
“This time, because of the rains, we came on Sunday so we decided to have an assembly the next morning for the kids of Guadalupe because they’ve never been in the school before,” said Greene. “This is probably a lot of the students' first assembly, so that’s really exciting and I feel honored to be able to bring it to the school."
When asked if this would be an annual event for the students of Mary Buren Elementary, principal Michelle Fox said that it would be an awesome experience to do this every year, if possible.
“Something fun I noticed was when they put up the instruments the kids knew all the instruments already, they knew the number of strings and names," Fox said. "You can tell it is part of their culture and it’s something that they value and like to be a part of."
The program is a collaboration between UCSB Arts & Lectures, The Marjorie Luke Theatre, the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center and the Isla Vista School Parent Teacher Association serving Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Lompoc, Santa Maria, Guadalupe and New Cuyama.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.