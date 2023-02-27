On Monday morning, Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar performed mariachi music at two assemblies for students at Mary Buren Elementary School in Guadalupe.

Students were seen wiggling with excitement waiting for the cultural-enriching experience of having a morning of live classic mariachi music. Once the music started, the joyous voices of kids bounced off the walls of the school cafeteria as they smiled, hearing songs that were familiar or new.

This event is a part of ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!, or Viva.

