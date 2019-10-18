More than three dozen women and men marched Thursday evening from Santa Maria City Hall to the Ethel Pope Museum, where they held a candlelight vigil for victims of domestic violence.
The event Thursday evening, held to mark October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, featured a keynote speech delivered by Sylvia Barnard, executive director of Good Samaritan Shelter, and the story of a survivor told by Sherrie Boggess.
You have free articles remaining.
The event was one of three put together by Domestic Violence Solutions, with the first last week in Lompoc and the next one set for Thursday in Santa Barbara.