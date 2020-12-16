You have permission to edit this article.
Map: Plan your tour of the best Christmas lights in Santa Maria

2020 Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights
This map, provided by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, shows the winners in several categories of the annual Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights contest, along with several honorable mentions and a few hall of fame honorees.  

The 24th year of Santa Maria's Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights decorating contest came to an end Friday with the announcement of the contest's winners by the Recreation and Parks Department. 

The city received more entries for the 2020 contest than any year prior, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. However, there were standouts that ended up snagging the titles for five different categories.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times.

