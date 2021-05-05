Santa Barbara County Public Health officials are looking into the reasons behind recent spikes in appointment no-shows for second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Data from Public Health vaccination clinics in Santa Maria and Lompoc from March to April indicates that up to 15% of those who received a first dose at those sites did not return to receive their second dose within the recommended three-week period for Pfizer and four-week period for Moderna.
"It is difficult to say a definitive number of how many haven’t received dose [No. 2] at this point, but we should have more insight in the next few weeks," Santa Barbara County Public Health Department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz said.
In late March, 8,317 residents received first doses at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center in Lompoc, but only 7,313 received their second dose at the same site four weeks later, according to Ruiz.
Similarly, at a Santa Maria site at Hancock College, 9,060 residents attended first-dose appointments in late March, but only 7,665 residents received their scheduled second dose last week, according to Ruiz.
All residents who received a first dose at the clinics received either an email or call from the department with information about scheduling a second dose, according to Ruiz.
In their outreach, county staff found that some residents had scheduled their second appointments at another vaccine site in the county. Those they were able to reach were told to register for their appointment at the correct site, but many did not respond.
"We don’t know how many of the roughly 1,400 who got [their] first but not second with us might’ve gone elsewhere," she said of the Santa Maria clinic.
There has been some confusion surrounding second-dose appointments with the county's transition in mid-April to the state vaccine scheduling system, My Turn.
Prior to the widespread launch of the service, most residents who received their first dose could expect to hear from their provider within around two weeks about scheduling a second dose. Now, first- and second-dose appointments are scheduled at the same time on My Turn.
The Centers for Disease Control states that second vaccine doses should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible, within 21 days for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days for Moderna. However, if delays are imminent, a second dose can still be reliably administered within 42 days, or six weeks.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. In total, 34,261 cases have been reported in the county and 140 cases remain active, according to county public health data.
As of Wednesday, seven county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including two individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
In Santa Maria, 30 out of 11,527 total COVID-19 cases remain active and 156 individuals have died from the illness.
In Orcutt, seven out of 1,824 total cases remain active and 29 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, 27 out of 3,756 total cases remain active and 53 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, six out of 1,035 total cases remain active and 18 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, seven out of 1,294 total cases remain active and 22 individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, leading to 21,243 total cases now confirmed and 133 cases still active, according to county public health data.