2020 Man, Woman of the Year honorees announced

As part of an annual event that shines a light on those who have gone above and beyond in service to the community, the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation and Santa Ynez Valley News have chosen a group of volunteers that stand out for their extensive contributions.

Pam Gnekow has been selected as the Santa Ynez Valley 2020 Woman of the Year, and Chris Nielsen has been named Man of the Year, in honor of their leadership and extensive efforts to give back.

They were chosen by a panel of board members of the Foundation, editors of the Valley News and former honorees, based on nominations made by Valley residents.

The panel also voted to award the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award to Erik Gregersen.

Gregersen has deep roots in the Valley — his grandfather J.M. Gregersen was one of the three founders of Solvang. Erik moved to Solvang with his wife Sandy in 1998 after retirement and built a home on the family ranch, San Carlos de Jonata in Ballard Canyon.