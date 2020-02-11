2020 Man, Woman of the Year honorees announced

As part of an annual event that shines a light on those who have gone above and beyond in service to the community, the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation and Santa Ynez Valley News have chosen a group of volunteers that stand out for their extensive contributions.
Pam Gnekow has been selected as the Santa Ynez Valley 2020 Woman of the Year, and Chris Nielsen has been named Man of the Year, in honor of their leadership and extensive efforts to give back.
They were chosen by a panel of board members of the Foundation, editors of the Valley News and former honorees, based on nominations made by Valley residents.
The panel also voted to award the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award to Erik Gregersen.
Gregersen has deep roots in the Valley — his grandfather J.M. Gregersen was one of the three founders of Solvang. Erik moved to Solvang with his wife Sandy in 1998 after retirement and built a home on the family ranch, San Carlos de Jonata in Ballard Canyon.
He joined the Elverhoj Museum board in 2003, and was a member of the Wildling Museum. He served as vice president and was an active member of the building and grounds committee as the Wildling moved into its new home. Erik also served on the board of the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County for nearly 20 years. During his tenure the Trust permanently protected nearly 13,000 acres of natural lands, including the 2,860 acres at Midland School and Arroyo Hondo Preserve on the Gaviota Coast.
Two high school students will also be recognized as Youth in Service Award recipients. They are Olivia Berman, a senior at Dunn High School, and Jasmine Enciso, a junior at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Additionally, Nathan Giacento was named volunteer of the year for youth, Thom Garrett volunteer of the year for seniors, and Vickie Gill, as volunteer of the year in education.
The winners will be honored March 28 during a gala awards banquet at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton.
"The man and woman of the year recognition is a great way for our community to pay tribute to our steady, quiet heroes whose caring hearts and hard work define 'community,'" said Foundation Director Anne Christensen. "The Valley is filled with the energy and power of people reaching out and taking care of neighbors, friends and strangers just because it is the right way to live as compassionate human beings. These honorees have literally touched thousands of lives through their volunteer work, and it is our honor to celebrate them."
Gnekow has served in many capacities, and offers hope and help to people throughout the Valley. One of her most important projects is to help those with food insecurities through Veggie Rescue. She is also a member of the Veterans Collaborative Committee and works with the Pink Ladies Program for Breast Cancer Awareness.
Nielsen, a lifelong Valley resident whose family has been in Solvang for more than 100 years, is a 14-year member of the Vikings, serves on the Elverhoj Museum board and the Solvang Festival Theater board, and is a member of the Danish Brotherhood, the Danish Days Foundation and the American Legion.
The Valley Foundation has as its mission improving the lives of people in the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos, by investing in programs that feed the poor, promote health, nurture seniors, challenge youth and inspire the community to make a difference.
The Foundation and the Valley News created the Man and Woman of the Year Program in 1995 to recognize local residents for their volunteerism. The Youth in Service Award was added in 2012 to honor students in grades nine through 12 for outstanding service to others.
In addition to recognition plaques, each adult honoree receives a $1,000 grant from the Foundation to be donated in the honoree's name to a charity of his or her choice. The students each receive a $1,000 scholarship to be used for postsecondary education.
Profiles of each honoree will be published in the Valley News in the weeks leading up to the banquet.