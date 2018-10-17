A man suspected of committing a hit-and-run, in which he crashed into several cars and a Lompoc church Wednesday afternoon, was airlifted for medical treatment, the Lompoc Police Department reported.
Tommy Dodson is facing misdemeanor hit-and-run charges, according to LPD.
The incident occurred at the intersection of South H Street and Cypress Avenue around 2:16 p.m. Dodson is accused of hitting multiple parked cars and then crashing into Grace Temple Baptist Church.
He reportedly fled the scene. After being located, he was airlifted to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.
Lompoc Police did not provide an immediate update on his condition.