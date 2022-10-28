102722 Medical emergency rollover fatal.jpg

Santa Barbara County Fire Department paramedics work to save the life of a man who apparently suffered a medical emergency while driving on Highway 154, lost control of his pickup and rolled it into a field. Despite extensive efforts, the man died at the scene.

 Contributed

A man died after he apparently suffered a medical emergency while driving, lost control of his pickup and rolled it over in a field about 3:20 p.m. Thursday in Santa Ynez Valley, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.

The man was driving a double-cab Chevrolet pickup westbound on Highway 154 east of Zaca Station Road when he is believed to have suffered a medical emergency, County Fire spokesman Capt. Mike Eliason said.

His pickup left the roadway, then overturned, coming to rest on its top in the field.

