A local transient killed Monday when he was struck by an Amtrak train north of Guadalupe was identified by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Luis Cervantes, 59, was sitting on the train tracks Monday afternoon as a northbound Amtrak passenger train approached, a sheriff's spokeswoman said. Cervantes reportedly stood up after the train's horn and braking system was activated but did not move from the train's path in time to avoid being hit.
Next of kin has been notified, the spokeswoman said.
Preliminary indications are that it was an accidental death, the spokeswoman said. A final cause and manner of death is pending toxicology and lab test results.