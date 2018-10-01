A man sitting on railroad tracks near Pacheco Street and 12th Street in northern Guadalupe was struck and killed Monday afternoon by an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train.
According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the train engineer observed the man sitting on the train tracks at approximately 3 p.m. and activated the train's horn and braking system. The individual was fatally struck after failing to evade the moving train.
An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, but preliminary indications have ruled it an accidental death.
The Sheriff's Coroner's Office is in the process of confirming the identity and notifying the next of kin. An official cause and manner of death will be released pending toxicology and lab reports.
Amtrak Public Relations Manager Olivia Irvin said the train, which was on its way to San Luis Obispo from San Diego, was delayed for approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes as a result of the incident. The crash also contributed to delays of Amtrak Coast Starlight trains 11 and 14, as well as Pacific Surfliner train 796.
None of the approximately 69 passengers on board or crew members reported an injury as a result of the incident, according to Irvin.
