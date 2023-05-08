Jose Arturo Meza was arrested Monday after being released from the hospital, where he was being treated following a shooting on May 1.
Meza was charged with weapons and drug offenses, Santa Maria police Sgt. Daniel Rios said Monday.
Meza was found lying on the ground with a "recent and severe" gunshot wound after police were sent to the 300 block of E. Monroe Street on the northside of Santa Maria at 1 a.m. on Monday, May 1.
Rios said a loaded firearm was found at the scene and Meza was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.
Santa Maria detectives took over the investigation and, ultimately, Meza was found to be in possession of a loaded, unregistered and non-serialized semi-automatic pistol, Rios said.
First responders located about 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine and approximately six grams of suspected cocaine in Meza’s possession, Rios said, adding that the vehicle Meza was driving near the time of the shooting was also found to be stolen out of the San Diego area.
Meza was released from the hospital and taken into custody by detectives on Monday afternoon and he was booked on charges of possession of drugs while armed with a loaded firearm; felon in possession of a firearm; felon in possession of ammunition; possession of a stolen vehicle and a parole violation.
This case will be forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for filing, Rios said.