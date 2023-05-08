Jose Arturo Meza was arrested Monday after being released from the hospital, where he was being treated following a shooting on May 1.

Meza was charged with weapons and drug offenses, Santa Maria police Sgt. Daniel Rios said Monday. 

Meza was found lying on the ground with a "recent and severe" gunshot wound after police were sent to the 300 block of E. Monroe Street on the northside of Santa Maria at 1 a.m. on Monday, May 1.

