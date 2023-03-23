The body of David Navarro, the 32-year-old man missing since March 14, was located by Santa Maria Police Department investigators Thursday near where he was last seen.
Santa Maria police said Navarro's body was found at 11:30 a.m. near the location where he was last seen on March 14, at the entrance to a drainage basin at Canal Street and Blosser Road in Santa Maria. While conducting an area canvass, Navarro's body was found and he was confirmed to be deceased, Sgt. Daniel Rios said.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office and the Santa Maria Fire Department were called out to assist. The Coroner’s Office has undertaken this investigation that will include determining the cause and manner of death.
The SMPD said it remained in contact with Navarro's family, and they have been notified.
The department, with assistance from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Search & Rescue Dive Team, conducted searches on March 15 and 16, looking for Navarro in the flood control reservoir.
A resident notified police shortly before 11 p.m. on March 14 that her acquaintance, Navarro, had entered the fenced-off basin, but she had not been able to locate him. Officers who arrived on scene learned Navarro had not been seen entering the water, but they recovered what they believed to be his jacket from the water in the same general area, said Rios, supervisor of the Detective Bureau, which was brought in to take over the investigation.
Police officers and personnel from Santa Maria Fire Department and Santa Barbara County Fire Department Search and Rescue Team conducted an extensive search of the immediate and surrounding areas until the early morning hours of March 15. Rio said the search included watercraft, drones and thermal imaging, which resumed again at daylight using drones and the California Highway Patrol helicopter, which also checked all flood channels on March 15.
Police then requested mutual aid assistance from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team for an underwater search of the reservoir.
