navarro update 1.jpg (copy)

The body of David Navarro, the 32-year-old man that was missing since March 14, was located by Santa Maria Police Department investigators on Thursday.

 Contributed

The body of David Navarro, the 32-year-old man missing since March 14, was located by Santa Maria Police Department investigators Thursday near where he was last seen.

Santa Maria police said Navarro's body was found at 11:30 a.m. near the location where he was last seen on March 14, at the entrance to a drainage basin at Canal Street and Blosser Road in Santa Maria. While conducting an area canvass, Navarro's body was found and he was confirmed to be deceased, Sgt. Daniel Rios said.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office and the Santa Maria Fire Department were called out to assist. The Coroner’s Office has undertaken this investigation that will include determining the cause and manner of death.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
1
0