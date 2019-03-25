A man was killed in a stabbing in Lompoc on Sunday night, marking the second homicide in the city this month.
Lompoc Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 8:50 p.m. at a residence in the 400 block of South J Street. A male victim was located, according to police, and was treated by personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department and American Medical Response before being transported to the emergency room at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
The man’s name was not released by police, pending the notification of his next of kin.
The Lompoc Police Department did not report any arrests.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is encouraged by Lompoc Police to call the department at 805-736-2341.
The incident occurred less than three weeks after a 17-year-old girl, who was believed by police to have been an innocent bystander, was shot and killed in a drive-by on March 4. That shooting was suspected by police as being gang-related. As of Monday, no arrests had been made in that case.
The stabbing also happened just a couple weeks after a city goal-setting workshop at which several residents reported feeling unsafe and asked for increased public safety measures.
The homicides are the first two this year reported in Lompoc.