A man identified only as being in his early 50s suffered significant injuries when he was run over by his own car Thursday morning near Los Olivos, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.
Two County Fire engines responded to the 3200 block of Live Oak Road about 9 a.m. for a reported vehicle crash and found the injured man, said department spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The man was airlifted by CalSTAR helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
Bertucelli said it’s unclear how the man was run over by the vehicle, and no other information was available on the incident, which is under investigation.
Vehicle Accident, Santa Ynez Valley. C/T 0901 3231 Live Oak Rd. Male in his early 50’s ran over by vehicle. Patient suffered major traumatic injuries. Treated by SBC FF/PM’s on scene and transported to ED via Calstar. Call newsline for more info. pic.twitter.com/M00znp7vwY— Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) September 4, 2019