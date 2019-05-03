An unidentified man was seriously injured Friday on Betteravia Road when he was struck by an object that came through the windshield of his car and became impaled in his forehead, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Around 5 p.m.firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle crash near Betteravia and Telephone roads, Santa Barbara County Fire public information officer Daniel Bertucelli said. Firefighters discovered that a metal pipe or rod went through a windshield, striking the driver and becoming impaled in his forehead.
A passenger in the vehicle was unharmed, Bertucelli said.
Bertucelli said the driver suffered moderate to major injuries and was airlifted by CalSTAR helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.
The incident is still under investigation, Bertucelli said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.