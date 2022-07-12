A man sustained moderate injuries after the SUV he was driving struck a tree and rolled over on Highway 101 south of Los Alamos just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Responding crews extricated the driver of the SUV in 10 minutes, and he was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, according to a Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman.
Both northbound lanes of Highway 101 were closed while fire and medical staff responded to the scene but have since reopened.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.