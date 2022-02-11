A male driver sustained moderate injuries Thursday after his sedan crashed into a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. truck on Highway 154 near Paradise Road.
Around 6:20 p.m., the sedan was traveling westbound on Highway 154 when it collided with the PG&E truck's trailer as it turned left from the eastbound lane onto Paradise Road. The sedan then spun out and hit a guardrail.
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene and the driver was transferred to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
The driver of the PG&E trailer was unharmed.