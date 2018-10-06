One person was hospitalized with serious injuries following a head-on collision east of Santa Maria early Saturday morning.
At about 6:17 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire, along with County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol personnel, a CALSTAR helicopter and an American Medical Response ambulance, responded to the area of Brown Road and Highway 1, east of Santa Maria, to a report of a head-on crash involving two passenger vehicles.
Upon arrival, units found one occupant in each vehicle. A male driver was complaining of serious injuries and airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, he added.
The CHP is investigating the crash.