A man died following a shooting Friday night, after Santa Maria Police responded to a 911 call and found the man injured in front of Louie B's Bar, according to officials.
Police responded at 9:24 p.m. to a 911 call reporting a shooting with a man down in front of the bar at 213 E. Main St.
Officers, firefighters, and paramedics gave immediate aid to the victim at the scene and he was transported to a local hospital where he later died, according to police.
The identity of the victim is pending notification of next of kin.
When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed an man sitting on the sidewalk a short distance away from the victim. Officers began to question the individual and found cause to arrest him for drug related violations, according to officials.
With additional information gathered during the investigation and physical evidence located at the scene, the suspect was arrested and booked on a murder charge.
The man arrested was Ron Tutay, 27, from the state of Washington.
Anyone with additional information important to the investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Oscar Corral at (805)928-3781, ext. 2243.
The death is the fourth homicide in the City of Santa Maria this year.