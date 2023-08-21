On Saturday night at approximately 10:30 p.m., Lompoc Police responded to the 1300 block of North L Street for a reported shooting.
Responding officers found 34 year-old Jonathan-David Clark with gunshot wounds and immediately began providing life saving measures until fire department personnel and paramedics arrived, but he was declared dead at the scene, according to Det. Sgt. Magallon of the Lompoc Police Department.
Detectives, with assistance from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Crime Lab, responded to the scene and took over the investigation.