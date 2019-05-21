The cause of a wildland fire Saturday that burned about 2 acres in Santa Ynez was caused by a man using a propane torch to eradicate weeds, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said.
A County Fire investigator subsequently educated the man on the dangers of using torches to eliminate weeds and issued him a citation for allowing a fire to escape his control and for burning flammable material on a designated “no burn day,” said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, public information officer.
Bertucelli noted County Fire does not recommend using torches or open flames for weed control and the practice is illegal in many parts of the county.
He added that all permit burning must occur on permissible burn days and all permit instructions must be followed when conducting burn operations.