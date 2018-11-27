A man reportedly barricaded himself in an apartment on East Sunrise Drive in Santa Maria Tuesday after leading officers on a high-speed chase, minutes before a fire broke out in the apartment. One person was reportedly deceased.
Just before 5:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police and California Highway Patrol officers, along with Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County fire departments, responded to an apartment complex located in the 600 block of East Sunrise Drive. Upon arrival, crews discovered that one of the apartment units inside the complex had visible smoke showing, according to emergency dispatch reports.
Law enforcement officials had not confirmed whether the chase was connected to the fire and had not identified any individuals in the case late Tuesday night.
Earlier in the evening Jadon Squibb, a resident of the apartment complex, gave his account of events leading up to the fire. He said police had chased the man, who was driving, and a companion into a second-floor apartment, which soon caught fire."The house caught on fire and that's when all the cops and firefighters started to pull up," he said. "There was a lot of smoke -- it was getting pretty high and the flames were really big."
Santa Maria Fire operates their ladder truck at a complex on Sunrise Drive where someone reportedly barricaded themselves inside while being pursued by authorities. @SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/pnCKdHeSJJ— Razi Syed (@razisyed) November 28, 2018
By around 6 p.m., the flames had been put out. A little bit before 7 p.m., paramedics rolled a stretcher out carrying a body covered by a sheet and loaded it into an ambulance.
Santa Maria Police Sgt. Nate Totorica said someone at the scene was deceased and that officials from the Coroner's Office had been called out. The victim has not been identified. It was unclear whether any arrests were made.
The call originated earlier in the day when the CHP initiated a pursuit of a male driver on Bradley Road, according to CHP Officer Efrem Moore.
"One of our K-9 officers was in pursuit of a vehicle, and it was later discovered that the same driver led another officer on another pursuit earlier this month," Moore said.
The suspect managed to evade the officer, and left his vehicle abandoned in a shopping center in the city before returning to his home on Sunrise Drive, according to Moore.
AMR paramedics loaded a someone with a sheet covering their face into this ambulance at the complex.— Razi Syed (@razisyed) November 28, 2018
@SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/rBAAheLYZ3