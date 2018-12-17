Santa Maria Police are investigating a Sunday night robbery that landed a man in jail and sent one to the hospital.
Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, Santa Maria Police responded to reports of a robbery in the 100 block of North Benwiley Avenue. Officers observed the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Demetrius Johnson, leaving the area on foot, according to Sgt. Jeff Lopez.
"Johnson fled from officers and failed to comply with their orders," Lopez said, noting that a K-9 team was called in to subdue the suspect.
Johnson was ultimately arrested on multiple charges and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. He is currently being held without bail.
The victim, who was not identified, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center and treated for their injury.