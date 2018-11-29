Santa Maria Police arrested a man in northern Santa Maria on Thursday morning for reportedly shooting a handgun into the air.
According to Sgt. Jesus Valle, officers responded at approximately 11 a.m. to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of West Mill Street. The suspect was described by witnesses as sitting in a vehicle at the time of the gunshots.
Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle matching the description and waited for additional officers to arrive before approaching the suspect. As they waited, Valle said the officers heard multiple gunshots come from the vehicle. The suspect exited out of the driver's side door moments later with his hands in the air.
Valle said the suspect, described only as a Hispanic male adult, was cooperative and did not possess a weapon when he exited the vehicle. He was taken into custody after complying with his commands.
Officers recovered a small caliber handgun and spent casings after searching the vehicle. Though the suspect's motive was not immediately known, Valle said they did not believe there was a target.
"It doesn't sound like there was any type of dispute prior to this," he said. "For unknown reasons, he was shooting up in the air."
Two nearby schools — El Camino Junior High and Fairlawn Elementary — were not placed on lockdown as a result. Valle said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.