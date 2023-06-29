A man was arrested by officers from the Santa Maria Police Department after a string of burglaries earlier this week.
Arturo Quevedo was taken into custody after police suspected him of multiple burglaries of businesses on South Broadway, according to Sgt. Nathan Totorica.
On Monday, June 26, at about 10 a.m., the Santa Maria Police Department responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of South Broadway.
The investigation revealed the burglary occurred sometime during the late-night hours of Sunday, June 25 into the early morning hours of June 26. Among several items that were stolen from the business was a white iPhone.
SMPD took the crime report and continued the investigation. Then at 10:11 p.m. on June 26, the SMPD responded to a second burglary at the same address on South Broadway, however, this incident involved a separate suite.
Within a minute of receiving the report, officers arrived on scene and located the suspect, Arturo Quevedo, walking out of a second story door. Quevedo was detained and found to be in possession of property that was taken from the business. He was also in possession of the white iPhone that was stolen from the previous described incident that took place the day prior.
Quevedo was arrested and booked for burglary at the Santa Barbara County Jail.