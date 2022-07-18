A male was injured after his Chevy Malibu went over the side of Tepusquet Road early Monday.
Just after 1 a.m., first responders received a call of a vehicle that had traveled 50 to 100 feet off the road, nearly 1/2-mile south of Tepusquet's summit, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
First responders rescued the victim and discovered he had sustained chest injuries. He was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.
The male has not been identified and his condition is not known at this time.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.