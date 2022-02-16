A male driver died Tuesday after his vehicle collided with a tree along Highway 101 just south of Clark Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Shortly after 6 p.m., the single-occupant vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 101 drifted off the road for an unknown reason and crashed into a tree, according to the CHP.
The vehicle then slid off the shoulder of the road and came to a stop in a dirt field on its side near the Clark Avenue off-ramp.
Heavy extrication was required to remove the driver, who was declared dead at the scene,according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Daniel Bertucelli.
No other vehicles or individuals were involved. The name of the individual has not been made public pending notification of kin.