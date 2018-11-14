In an effort to help clear out animal shelters in Ventura County that have been inundated with pets due to the wildfires, Santa Maria Valley Humane Society took in 34 dogs and cats on Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the animal shelter took in 20 cats from Ventura County. There were 14 additional animals — 12 dogs and two cats — that arrived Wednesday, said Executive Director Sean Hawkins. Other animals from Ventura County were also sent to Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo County and the Santa Barbara Humane Society.
Hawkins said the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society stepped up to assist because of the dire situation for animal services in Ventura County due to the Woolsey fire. “They’re inundated,” he said. “They’re literally getting animals off the fire lines. First responders are going into these communities and there are dogs and cats running around.”
All of the animals transported to Santa Maria were in the shelter prior to the fire breaking out, Hawkins said. “No one is going to be coming here looking for a lost pet. [Ventura County Animal Services] just needed to move animals that already completed their stray hold or were already up for adoption.”
Veterinarian Davielle Smalley, who conducted examinations of all 20 cats that arrived on Tuesday, said the cats were very stressed upon their arrival. Four of the cats are being treated for upper respiratory infections, while the other 16 have been cleared for adoption. “We’re hoping with some tender love and care and a safe place to rest that they’ll get better now that their traumatic experience has passed,” she said.
The four cats, which are being treated with antihistamines and antibiotics, will be ready for adoption once their respiratory issues clear up.
“You have to think — these animals were in the shelter in Ventura County already. They’ve been in a fire environment for an entire week, and then transported all the way here,” Hawkins said. “It’s really stressful to be a cat in an animal shelter. Dogs do a lot better because they're social, more acclimated around people. Cats just stress out. But all of these cats that came in last night were super friendly. I’d be pretty upset, but these guys were really friendly.”
Hawkins said the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society — which previously took in over 180 animals after Hurricane Harvey in Texas and more than 80 animals after the Thomas fire — was honored to be able to assist animals in need. “This community invested almost $5 million in building this place,” he said. “And that’s what’s they put the money here for: to help pets. The community put a lot of money into this animal shelter, and we want to help as many pets as we can.”
For those interested in adopting a cat or dog, contact the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society at 805-349-3435. Adoptable animals also are pictured on the website at smvhs.org. The adoption fee is $65 for cats and $100 for dogs. All adopted animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, examined by a veterinarian and go home with a free bag of pet food.