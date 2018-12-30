What makes a community more than just a collection of homes and businesses are the people who live there and care about their neighbors.
Those who turn that care into action to improve the community, without any thought of recognition, are special people who deserve our thanks.
Here we list 11 people who made a difference in their communities in 2018 and, in all cases, long before that.
It is far from a definitive list. There are hundreds upon hundreds of people who are worthy of recognition, and indeed, those named here are among many who were nominated by our staff.
Jim Glines
Well-known in financial circles, Jim Glines is the semi-retired chief executive officer of Community Bank of Santa Maria.
• Glines is also considered one of Hancock College’s most ardent supporters and has led the Bulldog Boosters’ effort to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for Hancock College athletics through the Joe White Memorial Dinner and Auction.
• Since 2001, the annual event has raised more than $700,000 for capital improvements to benefit Hancock athletics, including the renovation and renaming of Joe White Gymnasium, renovation of the baseball facility and John Osborne Field as well as the softball field.
• Funds have also been used to purchase new bleachers, scoreboards, floors, a sound system and scorer's tables on the Hancock campus.
• In 2017, the funds covered the approximately $130,000 cost of a new state-of-the-art scoreboard for the football field.
Agnes Johnson
Agnes Johnson is a Santa Maria Valley dairy farmer turned strawberry grower.
• Johnson and late husband Everett, son Alan and daughter Pam raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Hancock College through the Blaine Johnson Memorial Golf Tournament, which was started to honor the couple’s youngest child killed in an on-track crash during an NHRA drag race in Indianapolis.
• Tournament proceeds initially went to Hancock’s Automotive Tech program, which was almost defunct when the tournament was launched.
• Funds from the tourney not only resurrected Hancock’s Automotive Tech offerings, but also turned them into a state-of-the-art program with top-notch facilities and a waiting list of students eager to enroll.
• Mission accomplished, the tournament funds were subsequently directed to student scholarships.
• While the tournament is no longer held, an endowment still provides scholarships for students.
Orie and Gladys Johnson
In 1970, Orie and Gladys Johnson moved to Santa Maria to build Johnson Temple Church of God in Christ, now Victory Harvest Church.
• After seeing that some of their neighbors did not have enough food for their families, the Johnsons began buying groceries for those in need and fed hundreds of families before the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County became established in Santa Maria.
• After the Foodbank began feeding the needy, the couple founded Harvest Community Center in 2017 to provide educational programming and family-centered events as well as food for those in need.
• The Johnsons have been members of BRAG, or Blacks Recognizing a Goal, as well as the NAACP, the Ministerial Alliance and the All American City Delegation; in 2005, Santa Maria declared a Rev. Orie Johnson Day and named a street after him.
• The couple’s ultimate dream is to create a homeless shelter.
Alice Patino
Alice Patino was not only the first woman to be elected mayor of Santa Maria, but she was also re-elected to a second four-year term. In addition to improving public safety and addressing homelessness, her focus has been on economic development:
• Patino was among the leading proponents for the new Enos Ranch commercial and residential development on 113 acres of former agricultural land. The project brought 600 to 700 new jobs and boosted property and sales tax revenues for the city with major anchor stores, smaller shops and restaurants, with a number of car dealerships, a new school and a 318-unit apartment complex yet to come.
• With a goal of revitalizing several blocks surrounding the intersection of Main Street and Broadway, Patino also supported the Downtown Specific Plan aimed at creating a more pedestrian-friendly commercial area as opposed to the more vehicle-oriented Enos Ranch project.
• As a tool for reaching the Specific Plan’s goals, the Downtown Multimodal Streetscape Plan calls for wider sidewalks, narrower streets, on-street parking, protected bike lanes, improved pedestrian crossings and community gathering places.
• Patino was among the first elected officials to actively support Hancock College’s Measure Y bond effort because of its potential to boost economic vitality.
Jordonna Rea
As an animal lover, Jordonna Rea has been a longtime volunteer with the Santa Barbara County Division of Animal Services.
• For at least 13 years, Rea has volunteered with the Division of Animal Services and in 2018 alone contributed more than 397 hours.
• She has served as treasurer of the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation.
• Over the years, she has fostered hundreds of orphaned puppies and kittens for Animal Services.
• As a result of her dedication to the shelter and its animals, Rea now serves as its volunteer coordinator of foster families.
Pat Sullivan
Solvang resident Pat Sullivan served in the U.S. Air Force from 1967 until 1993, including 12 years working on the Space Shuttle at Vandenberg Air Force Base, then retired as a colonel. That service gave her insight into the many items needed but unavailable to military personnel serving overseas.
• In 2002, Sullivan began sending “care packages” to troops overseas, filling boxes with toiletries, T-shirts, underwear, socks, books, magazines and snacks.
• With Sonny Lindquist, she formed the Santa Ynez Valley “We Support the Troops” Association. The small group of women used their own money to collect, pack and ship items overseas, and in 2004 men joined the group.
• Sullivan had her contacts at Vandenberg alert her when service people were flying out to overseas assignments so she and her volunteers could hand them care packages on the runway.
• She has collected donated items from corporations, prompting others to contribute voluntarily.
• A few years ago, the group began sending K-9 teams packages with items for the bomb-detecting dogs.
• Today, Sullivan receives an average of 200 emails a month from U.S. military personnel serving overseas requesting specific items. We Support the Troops ships an average of 100 care packages per month — 150 at Christmastime — and since 2004 has sent out more than 16,000 packages.
Claudia Terrones
A superb player for St. Joseph High School, with a state championship on her résumé, Claudia Terrones took over as head coach of Lompoc High School’s girls basketball team in 2003, coached the girls track and field team and this year became the school’s first female athletic director while continuing to coach.
• Terrones worked hard to build up the LHS girls basketball team, and in 2015 the team went 22-5 for the season, shared the Los Padres League title with Cabrillo and advanced to the semifinals of the CIF Division 3A bracket as the division’s fourth-ranked team
• Her 2015 success earned her the title of Lee Central Coast Newspapers’ All-Area Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
• Academics is still Terrones’ "No. 1 thing." Of her players, she said, “I take pride in that they know they are students first, then athletes.”
• She also believes the members of her teams should provide service to their community; in 2015, they put in over 60 hours of community service with preschoolers and kindergartners through the Boys and Girls Club.
• As athletic director, last spring she launched the school's first-ever "Meet and Greet" for incoming freshmen interested in participating in athletics.
• She was instrumental in bringing girls wrestling to Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools, which held their first dual meet in early December.
• Terrones was one of the coaches for the Lompoc High School Project Unify team that was selected by Special Olympics of Southern California to represent the entire region at the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle in July.
Tom Thompson
A 1971 graduate of the UC Davis College of Veterinary Medicine, Tom Thompson owned and operated the Adobe Animal Hospital until 2005. But Dr. T, as he’s known, has never really “retired” from his profession.
• As a volunteer, Thompson has performed an estimated 65,000 spay and neuter operations to reduce unwanted pets.
• Organizations that have benefited from his surgical expertise include the Santa Barbara Humane Society, Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, the Santa Barbara County Division of Animal Services, the Ojai Humane Society and the C.A.R.E.4Paws Mobile Clinic.
• Thompson has been the primary surgeon at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society for the last three years.
Tina Tonascia
A number of charity golf tournaments and the Santa Maria Speedway have benefited from the public relations and organizational skills of Tina Tonascia, who worked for the Santa Maria Elks Recreation Rodeo for years, left, then was asked to return when the director of operations unexpectedly resigned.
• Although she deflects the credit, Tonascia is widely recognized for stepping in on short notice and single-handedly bringing the Elks Rodeo back to prominence.
• As director of operations, she revived the rodeo clown school, which the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association is making a nationwide program, and started the Golden Circle of Champions for children with cancer, which a few weeks ago did go national, with 15 rodeos launching the program.
• Under her leadership the rodeo was recognized as the best mid-sized rodeo in the nation by the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association and this year won the national PRCA award for the best arena dirt.
• Among other improvements, Tonascia renovated the arena, created two VIP tents that now have waiting lists and a tent for the competitors and families, improved the midway and the food and moved the after-rodeo dance to the arena grounds.
• In addition to reviving the rodeo queen contest that raises funds for youth recreation programs, she instituted a Miss Elks Rodeo competition that can lead to state and national titles and a Junior Miss Elks Rodeo competition for younger girls.
• Some of the biggest names in rodeo have made the Santa Maria event a “must” on their lists, including multiple hall-of-fame announcers Bob Tallman and Wayne Brooks, multiple national clown of the year Justin Rumford and the Flying U Rodeo.
• Tonascia has made the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo an event the community is proud of, that is nationally respected and draws standing-room-only crowds.
Kevin Walthers
Hired five years ago as president and superintendent of Hancock College, Kevin Walthers started with a number of goals in mind, including offering four-year degrees locally, improving the college’s relationship with the community and upgrading campus facilities that are nearing 60 years of age.
• Although it failed at the ballot box, 2018's Measure Y would have leveraged some $35 million in state and donated funds with $75 million in bonds to replace inadequate and deteriorating classrooms and facilities, expand public safety training programs and modernize equipment for the technical theater program at PCPA while canceling $34 million in prior authorizations, reducing the net increase in bonds to just $41 million.
• Walthers’ attempt to offer a four-year viticulture degree at Hancock College was rejected by the California Community Colleges Board of Governors, but an agreement with the University of LaVerne brought bachelor's degrees in public administration, business administration and organizational management to the campus.
• By moving Hancock’s satellite program from Solvang to Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, Walthers enabled the college to increase the number of programs it offers and makes it easier for high school students to get a jump on their college courses.
• Walthers has fostered partnerships with such organizations as Central Coast Makerspace Collaboration, Santa Maria Public Library, and the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum.
• Through the Hancock Promise, the college is supporting higher education for high school graduates by providing them with free tuition for their first year at Hancock.
• And by writing a regular newspaper column, Walthers provided the community with first-hand information about the college’s activities, community services and needs and created a more personal connection with residents.