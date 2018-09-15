The Santa Maria Public Library’s popular all-ages makerspace program is expanding to twice a week.
Now on Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m., there will be free instruction on use of machines and technology in the program, as well as a separate project to complete independently.
The library will continue to host free maker activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Mentoring will be provided, but makers are encouraged to work both independently and with other makers to explore new avenues of creativity.
Join library staff, volunteers and Hancock College student interns in the Edwin and Jeanne Woods Learning Center for a variety of projects each week, ranging from technology to crafting.
View upcoming dates and projects at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.
Funding for makerspace program is provided through a grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office in partnership with Hancock.
The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call 805-925-0994.